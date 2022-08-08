In its latest Fan Report, Event Genius looks at the factors stopping fans from booking tickets - and what promoters can do to increase sales

Event Genius has shared its latest Fan Report on why some festivals are struggling to sell out. Here, the company explains the main factors stopping fans from booking tickets, and what actions promoters can take to increase their sales…

To many in the live events industry, 2022 was meant to be a booming success following the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately for some it hasn’t been, with a number of festivals struggling to sell out, while others have had to cancel altogether.

We’ve spoken to a collection of our partners as well as numerous other voices in the industry on why this may be. We’ve heard a lot of differing opinions, ranging from too much supply and too little demand, to fans already having tickets rolled over and they’d rather spend their money on a holiday. While there may be some truth in all of these, we felt that there was a distinct lack of data to back any up.

For our latest Fan Report (download here), we surveyed music fans from the UK and Europe, as well as Australia and New Zealand, to find out the main reasons why many aren’t currently booking tickets to music festivals, while also getting their suggestions for actions promoters can take to help increase their sales.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 68% of total fans from the UK and Europe we surveyed either hadn’t booked a festival ticket since 1st March 2022, or not as many as they normally would have. It’s easy to read this stat and conclude that the industry must be suffering from a lack of demand, but with only 2% of fans saying that no festivals appealed to them, it would seem that demand remains strong and supply has become an issue.

With such a long downtime for events during the pandemic, the temptation to put on more and more shows as we emerge from lockdowns and restrictions has taken hold and oversupply is now a real problem, with diluted sales numbers having major knock on effects across the industry.

Festivals are also twice feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. While their own costs have risen, so have fans’, with many now being forced to sacrifice their much-loved festival experiences. 41% of fans from the UK said this was the main reason why they hadn’t been booking as many tickets.

But that isn’t the only reason why fans aren’t pulling the trigger to book, with fans citing a number of other factors within the report. These fans also debunked some of the main theories doing the rounds, including one that the data highlights only 6% of fans from the UK and Europe said was affecting them.

Fortunately for promoters, those surveyed suggested a collection of ways that could help fans feel more able to book tickets and therefore boost their sales. This included one that typically increases conversion rates by 34%, as well as other creative ways to bring down costs for festival-goers.

In our opinion, the industry needs to have a sensible and frank conversation around supply and pricing. We believe confronting these are key to easing the industry’s current struggles, and ultimately alleviating some of the pressures facing fans.

If this happens, and promoters step up and take the initiative, we’re certain there will be many more success stories still to come in 2022.

Download the full report by clicking here to see the data for yourself.

