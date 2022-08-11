Weezer cancel Broadway run due to low ticket sales

The US rock band were due to perform a six-night residency at the Broadway Theatre in New York this September

US rock band Weezer have reportedly cancelled their planned Broadway residency, citing “low ticket sales and unbelievable high expenses”.

The group were due to play the six-night run at the Broadway Theatre in New York from 13-18 September, in support of their four-EP Sznz project. Tickets were priced from $91.50 to $252.

However, frontman Rivers Cuomo has now informed fans that the shows are off.

“I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision”

Writing on the band’s official Discord server, as reported by Pitchfork, the singer says: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses.) I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion.

“Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to @Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

The band’s next scheduled appearance is at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on 23 September.

