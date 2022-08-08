Wacken Open Air 2023 sells out in record six hours

The 80,000-cap German metal festival, which is expanding to four days next year, has announced a line-up headed by Iron Maiden

The 2023 edition of German metal institution Wacken Open Air sold out in a record six hours, organisers have revealed.

The 80,000-cap festival, which is expanding to four days from 2-5 August next year, has announced a line-up headed by Iron Maiden, alongside the likes of Megadeth, Dropkick Murphys, Wardruna, Beartooth, Ensiferum, Pentagram, Jinjer, Nervosa, Deicide, Burning Witches and Two Steps From Hell.

“A sold out festival in that amount of time – unbelievable,” says promoter Thomas Jensen. “And especially in these times the backing of the community is enormously important. We are still knocking off the dust of this year’s Open Air and now, thanks to the trust of our fans, we can continue to fully concentrate on the program in 2023 under the motto ‘Vikings’, which will have one or two highlights in the bag in addition to the great Iron Maiden.”

“This is enormous proof of confidence from our fans and we appreciate it very much”

Organisers have set up a waiting list for fans who missed out, with tickets from cancelled orders to be raffled among those on the list.

“This is an enormous proof of confidence from our fans and we appreciate it very much,” adds promoter Holger Hübner. “This allows us to push Wacken Open Air forward and develop various projects and themes alongside the billing, which we will announce during the year.”

The event returned over the weekend (4-6 August), topped by acts including Slipknot, Judas Priest and Powerwolf, after its Covid-enforced three-year absence.

Revisit IQ’s 2019 feature on WOA here.

