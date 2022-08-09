Trump Resort sued by US concert promoter

The Miami resort has been accused of fraud after allegedly reneging on a deal to host the Decades of Rock & Roll Cruise Reunion

A US promoter is suing Trump International Beach Resort in Miami over claims it reneged on a deal to host a rock & roll festival.

4U Promotions (4UP) planned to hold the Decades of Rock & Roll Cruise Reunion at the Sunny Isles Beach resort from 6-10 October this year.

According to a lawsuit filed in an Ohio court, 4UP sales and marketing director Penny Greene began working with Trump Resort sales director Maria Daniel Espina back in February to reserve the rooms and performance space required for the event, and reached an agreement the following month.

“In reliance on the agreed upon terms… Ms Greene continued to market the event, and ceased any further efforts to find hotel performance space apart from the space agreed to by the Trump Resort,” notes the filing.

It adds that on 31 March, Espina notified Greene she would prepare and send the agreement “within the next few days”. However, the parties did not communicate between 19 April and 25 July, at which point Greene notified Espina the document had still not arrived.

However, Espina replied that she thought Greene “had found another venue”, and said the resort would not be honouring the booking.

“4UP has considerable damages due to the breach by the Trump Resort”

As a result, 4UP, which formed in 2006 and has promoted multi-day music events since 2011, is now suing Trump Resort’s operating company 18001 Holdings for fraud and breach of contract, among other allegations.

“Neither 4UP nor Ms Greene had ever suggested to either the Trump Resort or Ms Espina that 4UP had found another venue for the event,” says the filing.

The promoter claims the venue made the assertion it would host the event “knowing it was false” or with “utter disregard and recklessness for the truth” that “one may infer that the representation was knowingly false”.

“4UP began advertising and taking deposits for the rooms at the Trump Resort as consideration of the contract,” it notes, adding it has suffered “considerable damages due to the breach”.

According to the Decades of Rock & Roll website, the reunion will now take place at the Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa in Florida from 6-10 October, with tickets priced from $229 (€223). 4UP had been unable to stage its annual cruises in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

Trump Resort is yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

