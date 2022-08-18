The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Peter Taylor, Cuffe and Taylor

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Peter Taylor, founder of Cuffe and Taylor in the UK

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – IQ Magazine’s second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the Pride edition (issue 112) last month.

The July 2022 issue, which is available to read now, was made possible thanks to support from Ticketmaster.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each individual on their challenges, triumphs, advice and more.

The series continues with Peter Taylor (he/him/his), founder of Cuffe and Taylor in the UK.

The series continues with Peter Taylor (he/him/his), founder of Cuffe and Taylor in the UK.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

Taking the Lytham Festival in my hometown in Lancashire from a one-day, 4,000-capacity event to the 2022 festival, which ran over ten days with an overall attendance of 200,000 people. And if I’m allowed another: getting Britney Spears to play Scarborough Open Air Theatre!

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Have courage and determination. Don’t ever be afraid to speak up, and remember to be kind.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

Selling my bar contract in the early days at a stupidly low price was a mistake that taught me a lot, very quickly.

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place

Keep educating ourselves and each other. To be honest, having just finished the RuPaul Drag Race UK Tour, I actually learnt a lot myself about gender and how people identify. I also think music and show business have always been good industries for people to feel inclusive and safe.

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry.

Not specifically, but I’d say there are still undertones of homophobia in our industry and we’re still very white-straight-male dominated. I’ve lost count of the times when I’ve experienced this. I have the confidence to call people out these days and I’d like to think we’ve moved on a bit now.

A cause you support

Pride Nation. It’s an initiative across our parent company, Live Nation, to promote inclusivity among our LGBTQ+ colleagues. It’s a good channel for education and learning, plus it supports some amazing organisations.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

Well… I’d say the Christina Aguilera show I’m promoting in Scarborough this year. She is an iconic LGBTQ+ act, and we’ve just finished our 2022 tour with Lea Salonga – a massive gay icon, not least because she’s a real Disney princess!

Your favourite queer space

In Lytham, where I live, we’re next door to Blackpool, so anyone visiting me always has a trip to Funny Girls! I also went to Wilderness Festival last year and that felt really inclusive and welcoming.

