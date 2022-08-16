The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Patrick Janssen, Live Nation GSA

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Patrick Janssen, marketing manager at Live Nation GSA

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – IQ Magazine's second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the Pride edition (issue 112) last month.

The July 2022 issue, which is available to read now

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each individual on their challenges, triumphs, advice and more.

Throughout the next month, IQ will publish a new interview each day.

The series continues with Patrick Janssen (he/him/his), marketing manager at Live Nation GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria).

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

We promoted the first one-queen drag tour in the German market with Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors. That was a triumph for me. To combine my passion and job in live entertainment with my second passion, which is RuPaul’s Drag Race and drag culture in general. It was a great moment realising that I’m able to create visibility and establish queer artists like Sasha on big stages in Germany.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Shine in every way. Be unique. Be you. Trust in yourself and your abilities. Always go with your gut feeling. Everything happens for a reason, and don’t let anyone come for you, okay?

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

2009 when I thought I could promote a festival all by myself. I made it happen (somehow). But today, when I look back on what I’ve done and how I worked… well, there was room for improvement.

The stage was shit, the backstage was shit and I’m still embarrassed about what the bands might have thought about playing there. But I kept on improving and in 2012 I promoted the most successful edition of that festival in my hometown with the most visitors ever. So I learnt, that you should never stop learning and improve your abilities.

“Stop working with artists that are openly sexist, homo- and/or transphobic”

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry

So, luckily, I haven’t had a real “challenge” that I have come across because of being queer and working in the industry, although I’m well aware that this is quite a privileged position as I’m still a white, cis-male man.

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place

Stop working with artists that are openly sexist, homo- and/or transphobic. Artists like these shouldn’t get any kind of representation or support. Instead: support LGBTIQ+ artists and employees. As an employer, emphasise that you welcome members of the LGBTIQ+ community to work with them. Make them feel invited. It’s necessary!

A cause you support

I’m donating to trans people; buying their art (books/music) and helping trans/queer DIY artists with writing biographies or press releases.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

That’s definitely Trixie & Katya’s live tour in November. I’m dying to see two of my all-time favourite queens. I’ve been waiting years to see them somewhere in Europe, and now it’s my former employer promoting the tour.

Your favourite queer space

I don’t have a favourite queer space, but I really enjoy going to Pride because it’s that one time a year where I feel that we are a majority on the streets just for a little moment.

