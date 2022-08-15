The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Patrick Erhardt, Goodlive

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Patrick Erhardt, senior manager of content & creation at Goodlive in Germany

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – IQ Magazine’s second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the Pride edition (issue 112) last month.

The July 2022 issue, which is available to read now, was made possible thanks to support from Ticketmaster.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each individual on their challenges, triumphs, advice and more.

Throughout the next month, IQ will publish a new interview each day. Catch up on the previous interview with Nix Corporan, fan support team lead at DICE in the US.

The series continues with Patrick Erhardt (he/him/his), senior manager of content & creation at Goodlive in Germany. Erhardt is also lead board member at Berliner (Berlin Pride) and agent of LGBTIQA events and bookings at Kollektiv Komfortzone.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

I came to Berlin and always wanted to use my time for good causes but my biggest dream was to connect queer and non-queer human beings. And I always dreamed of organising Berlin Pride the way I would love to see it.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Stop doing small talk! Believe me, it’s better to be challenged by five real friends than to be loved by thousands. Society isn’t what you expect it to be.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

Meeting my ex-boyfriends and former friends!

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry

We are always talking about understanding and connecting and accepting, but we never work on the actual base that creates this. We would rather believe [that] highlighting problems will change something, but it only [improves things] for a moment.

“We would rather believe [that] highlighting problems will change something, but it only [improves things] for a moment”

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place

Create an overall commission funded by the industry itself to create projects and work on the bigger picture with the majority of the live industry events/companies.

A cause you support

My own initiative for homeless people and of course my dear Berlin Pride.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

Romy, Oliver and Jamie (the xx) as solo artists or as the band.

Your favourite queer space

WHOLE Festival and The Coven Bar, Berlin.

