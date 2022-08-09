The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Jonas Sjödén, Live Nation Sweden

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Jonas Sjödén, chief financial officer at Live Nation Sweden

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – IQ Magazine’s second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the Pride edition (issue 112) last month.

The July 2022 issue, which is available to read now, was made possible thanks to support from Ticketmaster.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each individual on their challenges, triumphs, advice and more.

The series continues with Jonas Sjödén (he/him/his), chief financial officer at Live Nation Sweden.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career.

A great personal triumph for me was being part of the strategy behind bringing both Summerburst and Sweden Rock Festivals into the Live Nation family. For me personally, it has become one of my proudest moments in my career.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Always be yourself and be proud of who you are. Most people are more open-minded than you might think.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

I was heading to one of our concerts but went to the wrong arena. There was only me and another guy there, while thousands of fans were on the other side of the city – at the correct arena. We then went together to the actual concert, and become more than friends after that.

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry.

Having kids as a gay man was challenging in the beginning, many years ago. Now my kids are teenagers and so much has improved in terms of the view of rainbow families.

“I try to take my responsibility by being as open and relaxed as possible, talking openly about any type of ‘sensitive’ topics”

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place?

More education on what LGBTQ+ means and widen the recruitment pool.

A cause you support.

I try to take my responsibility by being as open and relaxed as possible, talking openly about any type of “sensitive” topics and being proud of who I am.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

It would be great to see Lil Nas X and I’m beyond excited about Lady Gaga and The Chromatica Ball Tour, playing here in Stockholm in July.

Your favourite queer space.

Stockholm Pride and of course Melodifestivalen, the annual Swedish song competition leading up to Eurovision Song Contest, which Live Nation Sweden is co-producing locally.

