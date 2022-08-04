The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Jill Wheeler, Red Mountain

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Jill Wheeler, promoter at Red Mountain Entertainment in the US

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022 – IQ Magazine’s second annual celebration of queer professionals who make an immense impact in the international live music business – was published in the Pride edition (issue 112) last month.

The July 2022 issue, which is available to read now, was made possible thanks to support from Ticketmaster.

To get to know this year’s queer pioneers a little better, we interviewed each individual on their challenges, triumphs, advice and more.

The series continues with Jill Wheeler (she/her/hers), promoter at Red Mountain Entertainment/Live Nation in the US.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

A huge accomplishment in my career thus far has to be bringing Van Morrison to Birmingham [Alabama] for the first time.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Always be true to yourself. Work hard, show up on time, but never forget who you are.

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry

I haven’t experienced challenges due to being a queer person, but there are many we all still face as women. We still live in a man’s world.

One thing the live industry could do to be a more inclusive place

The industry could be a more inclusive place by targeting the entire queer community in all advertising for all shows – not just gay shows. We come in all stripes. It would also be beneficial to provide gender-neutral bathrooms in all places of work and beyond.

A cause you support

I support many causes and organisations, such as the Yellowhammer Fund (which is an Alabama-based women’s clinic), Suicide Prevention for Teens, and feeding our local food-insecure families.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

Perfume Genius.

Your favourite queer space

Bonnaroo – a festival that always makes space for the queer community!

