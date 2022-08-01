The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Hatice Arici, Charmenko

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's queer pioneers, IQ speaks to Hatice Arici, promoting director/artist agent at Charmenko in Turkey

The series continues with Hatice Arici (she/her/hers), promoting director/artist agent at Charmenko in Turkey.

Tell us about a personal triumph in your career

I don’t think that I have achieved that point yet but I am working toward it every day. For 15 years, I worked mostly unpaid and unregistered since the independent underground scene is not really a part of the music world in Turkey – luckily it is changing. I believe, in such a world, even existing is a triumph, waking up every morning, breathing, and being stubborn about what you do.

What advice could you give to young queer professionals?

Be persistent, stubborn. Don’t listen to the sound around you or even in your head that tells you that you could not do that. Always believe in your guts and stay calm. It all works out.

What’s the best mistake you’ve ever made?

Mistakes are the best teachers, and I was so lucky to have many of them. It is really hard to choose, although I would like to believe that I haven’t [made] the best yet. Every day is a new opportunity to make mistakes. Maybe coming out so late might be the only thing that did not help me, but [better late than never].

Tell us about a professional challenge you’ve come across as a queer person in the industry

This is a male-dominated industry like almost everywhere in the world, but where I am, in Turkey, it’s particularly bad. Our pride events and official marches have been cancelled for years now. Last month, 400 people got arrested just because they wanted to do the pride march. Our existence is being cancelled by the government [on a] daily basis; staying sane is the biggest challenge itself.

The queer act you’re itching to see live this year

The next possible pride march and following events without police violence in Turkey.

Your favourite queer space

Şahika, Karga, any place where I don’t feel threatened.

