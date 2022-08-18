Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to be livestreamed

The full 3 September benefit show from Wembley Stadium in London will be available to stream live and on demand around the world

An all-star tribute concert celebrating the life of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is to be livestreamed around the world.

Directed by Joel Gallen and Produced by Emer Patten at EP-PIC Films & Creative, the full 3 September show from Wembley Stadium in London will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms, including.

Live coverage will be broadcast across Paramount+ (US), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally), with on-demand access available via Paramount+ on 3 September and on Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD from the week of 5 September.

Special editions of the concert will air in prime time across Paramount’s broadcast and cable channels, while CBS Television Network in the US will broadcast an hour-long rendering.

MTV will also air the one-hour special across its channels around the world, followed by an extended two-hour special that will air globally in September.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares

Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller and Lars Ulrich have joined the bill for the Wembley show. They add to the previously announced line-up featuring Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

Broadcast details are yet to be confirmed for the second tribute show on 27 September at the 17,500-cap Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Hawkins died aged 50 in March at a hotel in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been due to headline Festival Estereo Picnic, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the live music world.

Ticket and merchandise sales from the tribute concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

Richard Davies, founder of fan-to-fan resale site Twickets – the benefit show’s official resale partner – told IQ a record 18,500 alerts were set up for the concert. Twickets will be donating its fee from the event to the charities.

