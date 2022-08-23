Sziget reveals first NFT collection

Festival-goers were able to access free NFT versions of key images from previous years during the 2022 event earlier this month

Hungary’s Sziget Festival has unveiled its first NFT collection, minting its first set of artworks as well as creating the Sziget Festival NFT Club.

During the 2022 event, festival-goers were able to access free NFT versions of key images from previous years, becoming the first SzigetVibes NFT Club members in the process.

Now, in partnership with Nimi Collectibles Inc, the festival has formally announce its entrance into the NFT world. Under the motive ‘Collect memories, not things’ SzigetVibes NFTs allow fans to collect the best moments from the 2022 event experience in the form of original artworks and photographs created during the festival, and with a collaboration with artist Tim King.

For a limited period of time, fans can register online and receive a free NFT as a welcome gift.

The first collection of Sziget NFTs will be dropped via the SzigetVibes website in the autumn, entitling owners to special benefits such as exclusive festival discounts, special VIP passes and backstage tours.

Held from 10-15 August in Budapest, the latest edition of the 80,000-cap festival boasted a star-studded bill headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, Kings of Leon and Tame Impala. Organisers say a combined 450,000 people attended across the six days of the event.

Sziget is not the first festival to join the non-fungible token revolution, with Coachella and Governor’s Ball in the US, and Serbia’s Exit Festival among those to previously launch their own line of NFTs.

