fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Safety clampdown in HK after video screen fall

Mid-air concert installations have been banned while the authorities investigate last week's incident during a show by boy band Mirror

By James Hanley on 04 Aug 2022

Video of the incident has been widely shared online


Mid-air installations at concerts are to be banned temporarily in Hong Kong as officials investigate the horror accident that injured two dancers at a show by Cantopop group Mirror.

Mo Lee Kai-yin, 27, was critically injured when a giant video screen fell on him during the concert at Hong Kong Coliseum last week. A second dancer was also hospitalised but has since been discharged.

While the investigation remains ongoing, leisure and cultural services department taskforce has announced three interim rules for event organisers to comply with, reports the South China Morning Post.

The measures include a review of stage design and mechanical installations, while all mid-air mechanical devices “designed to swing, rotate or carry people” will be banned. Promoters must also appoint an authorised expert to review the safety of the installations daily.

A source tells the Post the taskforce’s aim is to review stage safety in Hong Kong and determine whether existing regulations need to be strengthened.

“We will look into whether the wire hit other cables or equipment when the TV screen it supported was rotating and moving up and down during the show”

Mirror’s performance was the fourth in a scheduled 12-concert run by the 12-member band, who formed in 2018. The remaining shows in the series have been cancelled, with refunds to be given to ticket-holders.

Mirror’s management MakerVille and show organiser Music Nation say they are working with authorities and the contractor and subcontractors behind the stage structures to establish what went wrong.

Hong Kong’s culture secretary Kevin Yeung said initial observations suggest the metal wire used to support the video screen had fractured, causing it to fall.

According to the Post, the subsequent investigation will focus on analysing the metal wire.

“We will… look into whether the wire hit other cables or equipment when the TV screen it supported was rotating and moving up and down during the show,” says an insider. “We also have to find out whether the wire has experienced metal fatigue.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Report questions safety in Californian venues

    Questions are being raised over the safety of Los Angeles’ live music scene after the Oakland fire as the underground venue trade continues to thrive. Illegal events are said to lack the safety equipment required at licensed venues and aren't being monitored by government officials.

  • Rhinoceropolis, Rae Berlin
    Venue shuttered in post-Oakland safety push

    Denver's fire brigade found "serious fire code violations" at venue and unauthorised live/work space Rhinoceropolis, including a lack of smoke detectors or sprinklers

  • YouTube mobile
    Eventbrite signs YouTube for in-video gig listings

    Eventbrite has added YouTube to its ever-growing list of distribution partners, with US fans now able to buy tickets through YouTube

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|01 Aug 2022

Toby Leighton-Pope named MD of TEG Europe

news|02 Aug 2022

Giddings on Lady Gaga’s seminal stadium run

news|02 Aug 2022

Live Nation, 88rising add to Asia festival boom

news|01 Aug 2022

Goodlive taps FKP Scorpio Norway’s Kedist Bezabih

news|01 Aug 2022

Mark Vaughan to head up LN’s promoter team in Oz/Nz

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter