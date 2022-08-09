fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Robert Gibbs joins UTA as co-head of Atlanta base

The leading executive, who has also been appointed as a partner at the firm, was most recently head of music at ICM Partners

By James Hanley on 09 Aug 2022

Robert Gibbs


image © Chyna Farrell at Chyna Photography

UTA has announced that leading executive Robert Gibbs has joined the agency as partner and co-head of its Atlanta office.

Gibbs was most recently head of music at ICM Partners, where he was the first African American department head of a major agency music department.

In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis, and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television, podcasts and other areas.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” says UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable”

In addition to his role managing ICM’s global music division, Gibbs worked with clients including J Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo and Mike Dimes.

New York-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, who both worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, will join him at UTA.

UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group announced the establishment of a significant on-the-ground presence in Atlanta last September.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” says Gibbs. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry.  I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”

Gibbs joins a growing list of former ICM agents to have moved on to pastures new since Creative Artists Agency (CAA) completed its acquisition of the company in June.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Robert Gibbs
    ICM's Robert Gibbs promoted to head of department

    Robert Gibbs has been at the company for 14 years and represents artists including J.Cole, PartyNextDoor and Ari Lennox

  • Jay Sures, David Kramer, UTA
    UTA promotes trio of music agents

    Leading agency UTA has announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions in multiple offices, including three in its music department. The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. In addition, more than 90% of those promoted…

  • Wiley, CockRock 2013
    UTA signs 'godfather of grime' Wiley

    The UK rapper, recently awarded an MBE, has followed agent Billy Wood to the London office of United Talent Agency

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|04 Aug 2022

Why the UK’s live biz is set for major resurgence

news|05 Aug 2022

Wasserman Music launches new marketing department

news|05 Aug 2022

LN Q2 results: live biz back ‘bigger than ever’

news|04 Aug 2022

Exit Festival boss reflects on landmark year

news|05 Aug 2022

Details announced of first Andalusia Music Forum

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter