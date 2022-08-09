Robert Gibbs joins UTA as co-head of Atlanta base

The leading executive, who has also been appointed as a partner at the firm, was most recently head of music at ICM Partners

UTA has announced that leading executive Robert Gibbs has joined the agency as partner and co-head of its Atlanta office.

Gibbs was most recently head of music at ICM Partners, where he was the first African American department head of a major agency music department.

In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis, and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television, podcasts and other areas.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” says UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable”

In addition to his role managing ICM’s global music division, Gibbs worked with clients including J Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo and Mike Dimes.

New York-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, who both worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, will join him at UTA.

UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group announced the establishment of a significant on-the-ground presence in Atlanta last September.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” says Gibbs. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”

Gibbs joins a growing list of former ICM agents to have moved on to pastures new since Creative Artists Agency (CAA) completed its acquisition of the company in June.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.