Meet the international music industry at the conference and emerging talent festival in Hamburg, Germany from 21-24 September

Reeperbahn Festival – the biggest club festival in Europe and the largest European platform for international pop culture and the music industry – returns to Hamburg from 21-24 September.

Since 2006, for four days each September, the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany has become the centre of the international music world, and a sustainable interface between artists, the public, industry representatives and society.

While the cream of emerging music talent will finally be back on stage, the conference programme at Reeperbahn Festival is aimed at professional visitors from all segments of the music industry from around the world.

On Thursday 22 and Friday 23 September 2022, around 130 sessions split into 12 themes will look at current challenges and issues in live entertainment, recorded music, the sync business, marketing, media and journalism, to name but a few.

Another focus will be on social and political issues, such as the effects of the Ukraine war and the climate crisis. Among the 350 speakers are Canadian producer and musician Daniel Lanois (U2, Neil Young), Ukrainian rapper and ANCHOR 2019 winner Alyona Alyona, Gudrun Schweppe (Head of Musik, YouTube Germany), the political activist collective Pussy Riot, Mando Diao front man Björn Dixgård, plus legendary German concert organiser Karsten Jahnke.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hamburg, Germany, 21-24 September 2022

Conference tickets on sale now!

www.reeperbahnfestival.com

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.