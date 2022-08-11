Rage Against The Machine scrap European tour

The reunited band have been forced to pull their Euro dates due to "medical guidance" over an injury sustained by frontman Zach de la Rocha

Rage Against The Machine have cancelled the European leg of their reunion tour, including festival headline shows in the UK, France and Spain.

The dates have been pulled due to “medical guidance” relating to the US band’s frontman Zach de la Rocha, who reportedly sustained a broken leg on stage in Chicago on Monday (8 August).

As a result, the closing show day of Rock en Seine in Paris, France on 30 August – which was due to be headlined by RATM with support from Run The Jewels and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes – has been cancelled.

“The whole Rock en Seine team regrets this news and wishes Zach de la Rocha a speedy recovery,” says a statement from organisers.

All other days of the AEG-promoted festival will proceed as planned.

The RATM tour, which was slated to start at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre on 24 August, was originally set to take place in 2020 before being rescheduled multiple times due to the pandemic.

The remaining three shows of their five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden will still go ahead this week.

“Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed,” says a social media post by the four-piece group. “It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

“Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.”

The cancelled dates also include headline slots at the twin Leeds and Reading festivals in the UK (26-28 August) and Andalusia Big Festival (8 September) and Mad Cool Sunset (10 September) in Spain, along with shows in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Croatia and Czech Republic.

