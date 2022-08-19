Poland’s Fest Festival draws 50,000 to third edition

Follow the Step's marquee festival drew a record number of attendees to see performances from the likes of The Chainsmokers and Rudimental

Fest Festival welcomed 50,000 attendees over four days for this year’s edition, marking a record attendance for the Polish festival.

The third annual event, promoted by Warsaw-based promoter Follow The Step, took place between 10 and 13 August at Chorzów’s Silesia Park – the largest park in Europe.

The Chainsmokers, Rudimental, Nothing But Thieves, Rüfüs du Sol, James Arthur and Jungle were among the 200 artists performing across 11 stages during Fest.

“The third edition of Fest Festival came to an end and was hailed by festivalgoers and media as the most beautiful festival this summer in Poland,” says a spokesperson from Follow The Step.

“During the whole festival, we gathered almost 50,000 attendees – a record attendance for Fest – and the festival ran continuously for 120 hours.

“Fest Festival means way more than an exceptional music celebration. The festival town plays a special role that encourages festivalgoers to take the most from its attractions such as artistic performances, social campaigns and workshops.”

Unlike the vast majority of European festivals, Fest Festival was able to go ahead last year, with 35,000 Covid-19-vaccinated concertgoers. The 2021 edition was the largest event to take place in Poland that year.

Follow The Step continues its festival season with On Air, slated to take place on 9 and 10 September in Warsaw.

