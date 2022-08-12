OVG acquires Spectrum Catering

Houston, Texas-based Spectrum has worked on major US festivals including Bonnaroo, Burning Man and Governor’s Ball

Oak View Group has grown its hospitality division with the acquisition of leading food service and hospitality company Spectrum Catering, Concessions & Event Services.

The Houston, Texas-headquartered firm specialises in music festivals, and artist and tour catering, in addition to major sporting events.

The company has worked on festivals including Bonnaroo, Burning Man and Governor’s Ball, as well as serving as touring with the Eagles and managing tour rehearsals for artists like Madonna and Aerosmith.

“The fact that Spectrum’s growth has been driven by referrals, word-of-mouth, reputation and top talent speaks to the stellar organisation [Spectrum founder and CEO] Dave Smalley has built over the last 30 years,” says OVG Hospitality president Ken Gaber.

“Bringing on the Spectrum team will allow OVG Hospitality to grow our business in non-traditional avenues”

“Whether his team is designing precise event layouts or working closely with cities, municipalities, promoters, producers, artists and nonprofits, they know the ins and outs of planning and executing food and hospitality at some of the world’s largest live events. Bringing on the Spectrum team will allow OVG Hospitality to grow our business in non-traditional avenues.”

The announcement comes eight months after OVG’s acquisition of Spectra, one of the industry’s leading food and beverage providers, in November 2021 to create a leading full-service live events company.

“Dave and his team have been positively disrupting the food and hospitality space for three decades now, which is a concept Oak View Group can relate to,” adds Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke. “Just as Dave looked outside the four walls of restaurant life to create Spectrum, his company continued to transform the food and hospitality industry with cutting-edge ideas and set the standard for live event experiences. We look forward to watching OVG Hospitality continue to grow with this exciting new partnership.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.