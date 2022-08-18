Oak View Group hires venues veteran Wesley Cullen

Puerto Rico-based Cullen becomes OVG's VP of international venue development, tasked with helping to expand the firm’s global portfolio

Oak View Group (OVG) has hired venues veteran Wesley Cullen as VP of international venue development.

San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Cullen, who was previously MD of entertainment for Loud and Live, will be tasked with helping to expand the company’s venue portfolio worldwide.

“We are thrilled to have Wesley join our international venue development team,” says Brian Kabatznick, OVG’s EVP business development, facilities international. “As a highly respected arena executive we welcome her management expertise, passion to support OVG’s environmental initiatives and commitment to working in wonderful global cities.”

Prior to joining Loud and Live last year, Cullen was general manager of Puerto Rico tourist attraction Casa Bacardi.

“It is an exciting time to join this talented team to lead the industry in sustainability and inclusion as we positively disrupt this field we are so passionate about,” says Cullen. “I am honoured to work alongside Brian and learn from one of our industry’s masters of international development. OVG is phenomenal at opening doors for others and has built a team of superstars that I feel privileged to join.”

“Wesley is known as a positive disruptor and community leader who is passionate about the power of diversity and making good things happen”

Cullen brings nearly 25 years of experience in touring, venue management, experience design, hospitality, brand building and international expansion.

Her other previous roles include general manager of the Coliseo, Puerto Rico’s largest entertainment venue, where she helmed all venue management and operations, including booking, ticketing, marketing, production and logistics.

Earlier in her career, Cullen managed international live events for WWE in the US, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Latin America.

“Wesley is known as a positive disruptor and community leader who is passionate about the power of diversity and making good things happen,” adds Francesca Bodie, OVG’s president of business development. “I’m pleased to welcome her to our world-class team and excited to see her effectively accelerate our global growth.”

