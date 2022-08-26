Mobile power plant tested at Sting concert

French photovoltaic specialist Roy Énergie led the project as part of its efforts to offset the carbon footprint of outdoor productions

A temporary mobile power plant tested at a Sting concert in France earlier this summer has been hailed a success by organisers.

Photovoltaic specialist Roy Énergie, which led the project alongside promoter AZ Prod, tested a mobile solar electricity generator prototype at the singer’s show at Château de Chambord in Chambord in late June as part of its efforts to offset the carbon footprint of outdoor productions. Sting was not involved in the initiative.

According to Roy Énergie, the solar panels produced 55kWh, whereas electricity is usually provided by diesel-burning generator trucks capable of producing 110 kWh. The Orleans-based company is in the process of developing modules that will produce 75 kWh.

“The electricity produced was sent to the grid to compensate partially for the CO2 produced by the lorries”

“Our electricity was not used for the concert because our partner promoter had to be absolutely certain of the power supply, but the test was run as if it was and went very well,” the company’s Romain Roy tells The Connexion. “The electricity produced was sent to the grid to compensate partially for the CO2 produced by the lorries.

“We are now analysing all the data to see how things went and we will use it as we move towards our production model, which will be more powerful and also be able to be set up on site without any heavy machinery.”

The firm says the model, which should cost between €100,000 and €150,000, is expected to be ready by 2024, and is now working on a hydrogen option for concerts which go on after dark.

