Mitch Blackman latest ICM vet to join APA

APA (formerly the Agency for the Performing Arts) has recruited veteran talent executive Mitch Blackman.

“Mitch is a one-of-a-kind person and agent, who relates so well to artists because he is one himself. He brings a terrific group of artists across many genres that we are very excited to represent,” say APA CEO Jim Gosnell, APA president Jim Osborne and APA’s head of music Bruce Solar in a joint statement.

An accomplished trumpet player, Blackman began his career as an artist before making the jump to the agency world.

He joins Los Angeles-based APA after a 15-year stint at ICM Partners, where he served on the agency’s leadership committee.

Joining Blackman in the transition to APA will be his entire client roster of more than 40 artists, including Blackbear, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and Music Soulchild.

“I love what’s happening at APA and am excited to join the team which now includes many great friends from ICM, which makes this transition very comfortable for me and my artists,” says Blackman.

He joins a growing list of former ICM Partners agents who have made the jump to APA, including Andrew Rogers (global head of talent), Mike Hayes (senior vice-president, global concerts) and Chris Smith (senior vice-president, concerts and talent).

The list also includes talent agent Phoebe Burnham, chief communications officer Brad Turell, and three new agents in the alternative and factual programming department: senior vice-presidents Seth Lawrence and Ryan Wackerman and agent Katie Kolben.

In June it was announced that Creative Artists Agency (CAA) completed its acquisition of ICM Partners.

