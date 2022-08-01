Mark Vaughan to head up LN’s promoter team in Oz/Nz

Vaughan was previously based in Oslo as a partner/promoter at Nordic live entertainment powerhouse All Things Live

Live Nation has appointed Mark Vaughan as vice president of talent and artist development for Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, Vaughan will head up the promoter team in the two markets as they continue to manage a growing pipeline of tours in the region.

Australia-born Vaughan is a long-time promoter who has spent most of his career working in Europe. He was previously based in Oslo as a partner/promoter at Nordic live entertainment powerhouse All Things Live.

Roger Field, president of Live Nation Asia Pacific, comments: “Bringing in a world-class promoter like Mark Vaughan is a great addition to our Live Nation team as he brings in-depth knowledge of Australia, New Zealand and the global touring market, especially as artists continue expanding their tours around the world. Mark has a proven track record of delivering hit tours for huge artists, and we look forward to him continuing that success at Live Nation and welcoming him home.”

“Mark has a proven track record of delivering hit tours for huge artists”

Vaughan adds: “For a long time I have been closely following the live market in Australia and New Zealand and admiring the work of Live Nation. The team are delivering a stellar roster and growing number of tours from entry-level club acts to stadium artists, and it’s super exciting to come back home and lead a talented, successful and dynamic promoter team.”

Vaughan will be relocating to Melbourne and starting with Live Nation on 1 August, working alongside Live Nation’s existing promoter team.

Live Nation Concerts’ talent and touring team handles hundreds of tours each year across Australia and New Zealand, and the globe, working with artists including Crowded House, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Drake, U2, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Pink, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, BTS, and many more.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.