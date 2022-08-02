Mad Cool & The Spanish Wave announce IFF showcase

Three Spanish artists will be selected to perform at London's Camden Assembly from 9pm on Wednesday 28 September

Mad Cool Festival and The Spanish Wave are teaming up to promote Spanish talent at this year’s International Festival Forum (IFF).

Three Spanish artists will perform at the Mad Cool Festival & The Spanish Wave Presents showcase at London’s Camden Assembly from 9pm on Wednesday 28 September. The line-up will be released in August.

The event will mark the culmination of a nationwide project to find the best emerging acts from Spain. With applications open from 2-30 August, the finalists will be selected by the festival and emerging talent showcase platform and export specialist, The Spanish Wave.

Spain is the guest country for IFF 2022

Spain is the guest country for IFF 2022, ILMC’s invitation-only event for music festivals and booking agents, which takes place in London between 27-29 September.

The latest round of guest speakers and conference topics for this year’s conference were unveiled last week.

More than 400 delegates from 26 countries have now signed up, with demand for IFF 2022 passes proving higher than ever.

IFF’s new delegate hub, the Holiday Inn in Camden, will be transformed into IFF Central for three days and host conference sessions, private parties and meetings, and speed dating for attendees.

Full information about this year’s event, including how to apply for a pass, is online at www.iff.rocks.

