Machine Gun Kelly’s US tour wraps at 425k tickets

The North American leg of Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour has wrapped up with more than 425,000 tickets sold.

The 41-show run reached its climax this past weekend with a sold-out hometown concert at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

It capped a weekend of festivities that turned the entire city pink to celebrate the 32-year-old star.

For only the second time, Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame had hosted an official tailgate event. The Machine Gun Kelly Pre-Show Tailgate Party featuring Tri-C High School Rock Off winning artist Detention, with additional local performers including DJ Ace, Montage, Seeing Scarlet, Little G Fresh and the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, who also joined Kelly onstage at his concert later that evening.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-stop European leg kicks off on 17 September at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne

Inside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame building was a display with MGK’s signed signature pink guitar and a piece from his tour wardrobe. Earlier in the day at The 27 Club, the Mayor of Cleveland hosted a special press conference officially declaring 13 August “Machine Gun Kelly Day”.

The North American leg included several sold-out shows, including Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, and Honda Center in Anaheim. Special guests included Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Blackbear, Trippie Redd, Willow, Iann Dior, Pvris and 44phantom.

Throughout the run, Kelly partnered with 12 charity organisations, providing them with tickets for their students and musicians.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-stop European leg kicks off on 17 September at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Brussels, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Zurich, Paris, London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Dublin, before concluding at AFAS Live in Amsterdam on 12 October.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.