Live Nation Women announces Beautiful Noise Live

LNW is joining forces with The United State of Women on a week of live programming designed to encourage women to vote

Live Nation Women (LNW) is joining forces with The United State of Women to present Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action.

Taking place in Atlanta from 19-23 September, the initiative will feature a week of live event programming featuring panels, workshops, interviews, forums and concerts to shine a light on issues that affect women, while galvanising them to vote.

Non-partisan voter registration activations will be onsite at concerts throughout the week including Brandi Carlile at the Fox Theater and Alicia Keys at Cadence Bank Amphitheater on September 22 and 23, respectively. The scheme is named after the Keys and Carlile duet, A Beautiful Noise.

“I’m incredibly proud of what Live Nation Women is doing to encourage positive change and action”

“Beautiful Noise has been a force since it was released and I can’t wait to use the power of live to bring its mission to Atlanta ahead of our country’s critical midterm elections,” says Ali Harnell, LNW president and chief strategy officer. “I’m incredibly proud of what Live Nation Women is doing to encourage positive change and action.”

Alongside The United State of Women, a group of women-focused organisations including The 19th News, Vote Run Lead, She is the Music and Femme It Forward are partnering across all events, initiatives and activations.

“The United State of Women is thrilled to bring our When All Women Vote initiative together with Live Nation Women to ensure more women know the power of their voice and their vote – amplified through the power of music,” adds Jordan Brooks, executive director of USOW. “Every issue we care about is a gender issue, and together we will make a beautiful noise that carries us through Election Day and beyond.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.