Live Nation launches Hong Kong discovery platform

First launched in the US in 2017, the Ones To Watch initiative has also showcased emerging local talent in Australia, New Zealand and China

Live Nation is launching its global online artist discovery platform Ones To Watch in Hong Kong.

First launched in the US in 2017, the initiative has also run in Australia, New Zealand and China, and is designed to showcase emerging local talent with the support of Live Nation’s global network.

Ones To Watch introduces new artists to fans globally via exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances and other creative music content, and has helped progress the careers of Halsey, Dua Lipa, Lany and Yungblud, among others.

“The Ones To Watch programme plays an important role in Hong Kong by providing a platform that focuses on the professional development of homegrown acts”

“At Live Nation we are committed to supporting emerging local artists, bringing the best new talent to Hong Kong music fans,” says Live Nation Hong Kong MD Joanna Yuen. “The Ones To Watch programme plays an important role in Hong Kong by providing a platform that focuses on the professional development of homegrown acts, providing them with new audiences and launching them on to an international stage.”

Ones To Watch Hong Kong hosted its first live showcase event at the inaugural 852fes Awaken Festival at the AsiaWorld-Expo from 12-14 August. The collaboration stage featured emerging domestic acts, including Ng Lam Fung, Chanka, Lowa, Cath Wong, Jamie, Michael C and Lil’ Ashes.

Ones To Watch Hong Kong will continue to work with up-and-coming local talent to encourage career growth and fan connection.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.