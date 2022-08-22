LIVE launches new UK live music awards ceremony

Celebrating the highs of the year, the inaugural LIVE Awards will take place at The Brewery in London on 13 December

A new awards ceremony has been launched to celebrate outstanding individuals and companies across the UK’s live music sector.

The LIVE Awards will take place at The Brewery in London on Tuesday 13 December, and are being introduced by trade body LIVE to celebrate the highs of the year and toast the endurance of the sector, amid the dual battles of Brexit and Covid.

Categories will be open to all across the industry and will celebrate classical alongside grime, production heroes alongside promoters.

“After a year like no other, the world class UK live music scene is getting together to celebrate the fantastic work delivered in 2022, while looking towards what’s to come in 2023,” says LIVE CEO Jon Collins.

“The awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise our world-leading talent and bring all corners of the industry together, while doing what we do best – throwing a fantastic party.”

“It is the right time to celebrate the best in our sector”

The awards will bring the business together in December, serving as an end of year celebration for all of those responsible for stages, venues and festivals across the UK. The ceremony will take place annually, and span a range of achievements including sustainability credentials, marketing prowess and regional performance, to ensure that the very best of the industry is celebrated.

“Live Nation is delighted to support these awards,” adds Denis Desmond, Live Nation UK & Ireland chair. “Live is vital to artists and musicians and creates a vibrant economy in which thousands of jobs are supported. It’s the right time to celebrate the best in our sector.”

Judged by a panel of industry professionals, the awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience, with hundreds expected to attend.

“The inaugural LIVE Awards will be a welcome and valued addition to the industry calendar, providing an opportunity to celebrate those who have worked incredibly hard during the last few most challenging years for our industry,” adds Royal Albert Hall artistic director Lucy Noble. “It will be fantastic to end the year with a celebration of our world class industry.”

Applications are open now and will run to 30 September, with full details available at www.theliveawards.com. The categories include:

· The LIVE Green Award

· The LIVE Workforce Award

· Venue of the Year

· Grassroots Champion

· Multinational Booking Agency

· Independent Booking Agency

· National Promoter of the Year

· Regional Promoter of the Year

· Top Ticketing Service

· Major Festival of the Year

· Festival of the Year

· Production Supplier

· Brand Partnership

· The LIVETime Achievement Award

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.