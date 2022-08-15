Lithuania to host fundraising rave for Ukraine

The 24 August event in Vilnius will mark Ukrainian Independence Day and aims to raise €100,000 for the Music Saves UA campaign

The Music Saves UA campaign is to climax with a charity rave in Lithuania on 24 August to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

First Vilnius night mayor Mark Adam Harold and Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Sanchenko have worked together to plan the huge free rave by the river in the centre of the Lithuanian capital as a demonstration of freedom and friendship between the two countries, and hope to raise €100,000 for the humanitarian aid fund.

The pair have previously teamed on fundraising projects for the cause, which has mobilised the Ukrainian music industry to provide help for victims of Russia’s invasion.

“We did a small free rave last year for Belarus and found out that dancing together is a very good way to build understanding and show solidarity,” Harold tells IQ. “The media was confused at people expressing joy during a crisis but it worked perfectly and attracted a lot more people than the ‘official’ protests.

“The nicest part is showing the Belarusians and Ukrainians who are living in Vilnius, and have run from oppression and war, that the people of Vilnius welcome them and we want to meet them. So when Oleksandr Sanchenko asked me about doing a rave for Ukraine’s Independence Day I saw the chance to do something even bigger.”

“Protests don’t always have to be angry marches”

The event, which is supported and produced by Vilnius Municipality, the Night Economy Association of Lithuania and the Ukrainian Association of Music Events, will welcome Ukraine DJs Artbat, Miss Monique and 8kays.

“It’s also a sign that the city is starting to understand that nightlife communities and night culture development are opportunities not problems,” adds Harold. “State-funded cultural events don’t have to be all country dancing and sausage sellers, and protests don’t always have to be angry marches.”

Donations are being accepted from all European countries by 1K Fund – a charity set up by Lithuanian comedian and activist Oleg Surajev – and can be made here.

Music Saves UA has also been supported by LiveKomm in Germany and the Night Time Industries Association in the UK, in addition to Ed Sheeran, who got involved after Ukrainian band Antytila reached out to him on YouTube.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.