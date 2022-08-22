The announcement of a music festival and its accompanying presale, along with the lineup announcement are two of the most important milestones in determining the success of your event.

It’s worth considering exactly how you plan to amplify your festival and maximise overall reach. It will be even more important to capitalise on these moments in 2023 as we see the complete re-opening of the world following the pandemic.

Many organisers will return to traditional promotional methods like paid digital advertising and paid social media. These methods however are continuing to increase in price as reach remains steady or decreases.

The most trusted form of advertising, word-of-mouth, is still usually overlooked in favour of more pre-2020 promotional methods, which is why it will be a huge differentiator when it comes to announcing your music festival in 2023.

“Word-of-mouth is consistently recognised as the most valuable form of marketing for brands”

Why Word-Of-Mouth?

Word-of-mouth is consistently recognised as the most valuable form of marketing for brands. It’s the most trusted by consumers and the most likely to drive sales for you.

Nielsen’s 2021 Trust in Advertising Study found that “88% of global respondents trust recommendations from people they know more than any other channel.”

Amplifying Your Festival Announcement With Word-Of-Mouth

You can supercharge word-of-mouth and amplify your reach through the use of campaigns, a feature unique to Audience Republic, which gamifies the presale access process and rewards fans for sharing the presale registration link to friends, family and their social networks.

When your festival date or lineup is announced, running a gamified campaign allowing fans to register for presale access alongside the announcement not only amplifies your reach but also carries with it many other benefits outside of direct ticket sales.

Campaigns grow your database by collecting ticket buyers’ names, email addresses, and phone numbers.

“The results were so successful, we were 80% sold out 12 months in advance”

Additionally, you can use the audience you’ve built to drive ticket sales for future concerts, tours and festivals you manage for years to come. This effectively negates the need to spend thousands on Facebook Ads to reach the same audience year after year.

New Zealand’s premier festival, Rhythm and Vines utilised Audience Republic’s campaigns platform to drive a 321% uplift in preregistrations with marketing director, Kyle Bell saying “The results were so successful, we were 80% sold out 12 months in advance”.

2023 To Be The Year Of Oversaturation?

2022 saw the testing and learning for the return of live events. As this phase draws to a close, 2023 will be full steam ahead with fans returning to live events in droves. Data from Resident Advisor shows there are 66% more electronic music festivals in 2022 than in 2019 and you can expect that to grow even more in 2023.

The only issue this will pose is the creation of a saturated market with more content than ever on offer to fans. This will force organisers to get strategic and amplify as far and wide as possible to ensure their festival stands out among the noise.

“It is perhaps time to admit that traditional promotion methods are dying fast”

Paid Social Is Dying. SMS is Back.

As the cost-per-click for paid social and digital advertising rises, it’s past time to ask yourself: “Why would I continue to pay for a high-cost, low-return channel?”

SMS marketing has seen a resurgence and with it, a staggering open rate of 98%, with 90% of messages being read within the first three minutes of receipt.

It is perhaps time to admit that traditional promotion methods are dying fast and now is the age for word-of-mouth and SMS marketing, or, to at least consider them as the key drivers for launching your festival in 2023.

Audience Republic is the all-in-one CRM & marketing platform for festivals, venues & artists. We utilise presale campaigns, waitlists and gamified competition features to help increase ticket sales. Use our free Presale Calculator to see how we can help you sell more tickets, faster.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.