Harry Styles announces 2023 European stadium run

The British superstar's Love on Tour outing now stands at 83 dates across Europe, North America, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand

Harry Styles will continue his current Love on Tour outing with a run of stadium shows in Europe next spring and summer.

The newly announced 2023 leg, which includes two more nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, will be the British superstar’s first full stadium tour of the region.

Kicking off on 13 May at Denmark’s CASA Arena, Love on Tour will visit Munich, Edinburgh, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Warsaw, Vienna, Barcelona, Madrid and more, before wrapping at Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July.

Wet Leg will be joining Styles on all European tour dates, with Inhaler performing on 10 June 2023 in Slane, Ireland.

The former One Direction star has also announced additional shows for his current US run, taking the Live Nation-produced world tour up to 83 dates across 22 countries.

The North America run has gained an extra night at Austin’s Moody Center on 3 October and another at Chicago’s United Center on 15 October, totalling six shows in each city.

After wrapping up the NA tour dates on 15 November 2022, the 28-year-old will head to Latin America, with a final show added in São Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque on 13 December.

His 29 November show in Lima, Peru, has received a venue upgrade due to high demand and will now take place at Estadio Nacional (cap. 43,086), elsewhere in the capital city.

The tour will then move to Australia and New Zealand for a seven-date stadium run between 20 February and 7 March 2023, as previously announced, before heading to Europe.

Earlier this summer, Styles returned to Europe for the first time since the pandemic, selling out two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium on 18 and 19 June with a total of 147,269 tickets grossing $14.8 million, according to Pollstar.

Other highlights from his 2022 European leg included two nights at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on 15 and 16 June, selling 99,526 tickets and grossing $9.5m.

That comes after Styles last year was named 2021’s top worldwide ticket seller in Pollstar‘s year-end rankings after selling 669,051 tickets for his Love on Tour arena dates, generating $86,723,984 (€76,916,720).

See the European 2023 dates for Love on Tour below.

Sat May 13 – Horsens, Denmark – CASA Arena

Wed May 17 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Mon May 22 – Coventry, UK – Coventry Building Society Arena

Fri May 26 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thu Jun 1 – Paris, France – Stade De France

Mon Jun 5 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat Jun 10 – Slane, Ireland – Slane Castle

Tue Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Jun 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 20 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

Sat Jun 24 – Werchter, Belgium – Festival Park

Tue Jun 27 – Dusseldorf, Germany – MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA

Sun Jul 2 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Wed Jul 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Jul 8 – Austria, Vienna – Ernst Happel Stadium

Wed Jul 12 – Barcelona, ​​Spain – Lluis Company Olympic Stadium

Fri Jul 14 – Madrid, Spain – New Mad Cool Space

Tue Jul 18 – Lisbon, Portugal – Alges Maritime Tour

Sat Jul 22 – Reggio Emilia, Italy – RCF Arena

