news

Goodlive taps FKP Scorpio Norway’s Kedist Bezabih

Bezabih joins Goodlive Artists as head of the international rap and R&B booking department, tasked with the artistic curation of splash! festival

By IQ on 01 Aug 2022

Kedist Bezabih, Goodlive Artists

Kedist Bezabih, Goodlive Artists


Germany’s Goodlive has recruited Kedist Bezabih to lead the international rap and R&B booking department.

Bezabih will join Goodlive Artists, the touring division of the company, effective immediately.

In her new role, she will take over the artistic curation of Goodlive’s splash! festival – one of Europe’s biggest hip hop and reggae events – and oversee tour bookings for international artists that fall within the genre.

Bezabih previously worked for FKP Scorpio Norway, and was recognised as part of The New Bosses 2020, IQ’s annual celebration of the brightest young talent in the live business.

“I look forward to continuing to strengthen the Goodlive Artists portfolio”

She says of her new role: “I am very excited to join Goodlive Artists and to lead the international rap and RnB booking department. When I first met the team, I immediately felt that it fits well together. I admire the company’s values, which align very well with my own. I have great respect for what Goodlive has built over the years and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the Goodlive Artists portfolio.”

Lea Francesevic and Ali Jaafar have also joined Goodlive, both of whom are tasked with booking German-speaking acts for splash! festival.

At the beginning of the year, Goodlive announced a strategic partnership with the London-based company Live Base. Led by Amer Nawaz and Patrick Alcide, Live Base will “curatorially support” Kedist Bezabih’s team with international bookings.

Alongside splash!, Goodlive’s portfolio of festivals includes Heroes, Superbloom, Melt, Full Force, Feel and Artlake.

Goodlive Artists expects around 10,000 concerts in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2023.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

