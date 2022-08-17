Eventim Live Asia partners on K-pop extravaganza

Billed as "one of the biggest live music K-pop experiences in history", KAMP LA 2022 will take place in Los Angeles from 15-16 October

Eventim Live Asia is partnering with South Korea-based immersive entertainment brand KAMP Global to launch K-pop festival KAMP LA 2022.

Billed as “one of the biggest live music K-pop experiences in history”, KAMP LA 2022 will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles from 15-16 October, with confirmed acts including Monsta X, Kai, Jeon Somi, Super Junior, Ikon, BamBam, Zion T and Lapillus.

This immersive two-day concert will include arts, culinary, gaming, and significant brand collaborations,. KAMP also promises to bring exclusive content and technology to the live music space, such as personalised KAMP LA-branded South Korean payment-approved cards.

“We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects,” says KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “US fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic–they need to see their favourite artists for the first time in two years in many cases.”

Founded by Kim, KAMP debuted in 2019 with its sold-out Singapore Festival, which featured Super Junior, NCT 127, Stray Kids, Momoland, Gfriend, Sonnet Son, WJSN, Chungha, Ha Sung-woon and Alexa, and has ambitions to expand into other markets.

“We will go into all markets where K-pop resonates”

“Everyone in K-pop wants to break into America,” adds Kim. “There’s a deep connection between Korean culture and LA. This was always the place to start. But we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and Eventim Live Asia.

“We will go to all markets where K-pop resonates – which is everywhere these days. KAMP isn’t just about mega-concerts or historic events – it’s a culture.”

Singapore-headquartered Eventim Live Asia was launched last year by CTS Eventim as an expansion of its European promoter alliance Eventim Live, with a focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. The firm is led by CEO Jason Miller, who was previously SVP of international and emerging markets for Live Nation.

“Kim’s vision was immediately exciting,” says Miller. “KAMP Global and Eventim Live Asia share a true global vision for K-pop and the experience to make it happen in unprecedented ways. KAMP LA is a meaningful first step in that direction. There are many more to come.”

