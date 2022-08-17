Dutch agencies Earth Beat and Blip join forces

Under the name EBB Music, the agencies will bring together their rosters of afro jazz, psychedelic pop and electronic music acts

Amsterdam-based booking and artist management agencies Earth Beat and Blip Agency are merging under one umbrella.

Under the name EBB Music, the agencies will bring together their rosters of afro jazz, psychedelic pop and electronic music acts.

The company’s consolidated roster includes Altın Gün, Jambinai, Otoboke Beaver, Ambassade, Gaye Su Akyol, DMX Krew, Daughters of Reykjavik, WaqWaq Kingdom, YĪN YĪN, Romperayo and M I M I.

According to EBB Music, the amalgamation will better serve its artists across Europe, Benelux and the rest of the world.

“EBB Music’s goal is to give non-European artists a chance to build a career in Europe”

Earth Beat was co-founded in 2002 by Jerome Williams who previously worked for ten years as a sound engineer and tour manager.

Having started out as an agency for ‘world music’ in the Benelux countries, Earth Beat gradually expanded into a company with a theatre division (operating in Holland and Belgium until 2013), an international agency and a local promoter in Benelux.

Blip, meanwhile, was founded in 2016 by Jeroen van den Bogert and Ronald Keizer and became a successful agency for ‘cutting-edge and leftfield artists’. Williams, Bogert and Keizer will lead the newly formed EBB Music.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.