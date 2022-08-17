fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Dutch agencies Earth Beat and Blip join forces

Under the name EBB Music, the agencies will bring together their rosters of afro jazz, psychedelic pop and electronic music acts

By IQ on 17 Aug 2022

Altın Gün are on EBB Music's roster

Altın Gün are on EBB Music's roster


image © Wikimedia Commons/Thesupermat

Amsterdam-based booking and artist management agencies Earth Beat and Blip Agency are merging under one umbrella.

Under the name EBB Music, the agencies will bring together their rosters of afro jazz, psychedelic pop and electronic music acts.

The company’s consolidated roster includes Altın Gün, Jambinai, Otoboke Beaver, Ambassade, Gaye Su Akyol, DMX Krew, Daughters of Reykjavik, WaqWaq Kingdom, YĪN YĪN, Romperayo and M I M I.

According to EBB Music, the amalgamation will better serve its artists across Europe, Benelux and the rest of the world.

“EBB Music’s goal is to give non-European artists a chance to build a career in Europe”

Earth Beat was co-founded in 2002 by Jerome Williams who previously worked for ten years as a sound engineer and tour manager.

Having started out as an agency for ‘world music’ in the Benelux countries, Earth Beat gradually expanded into a company with a theatre division (operating in Holland and Belgium until 2013), an international agency and a local promoter in Benelux.

Blip, meanwhile, was founded in 2016 by Jeroen van den Bogert and Ronald Keizer and became a successful agency for ‘cutting-edge and leftfield artists’. Williams, Bogert and Keizer will lead the newly formed EBB Music.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|16 Aug 2022

Live Nation acquires stake in Boomtown Fair

news|15 Aug 2022

One killed as strong winds hit Medusa Festival

news|16 Aug 2022

Machine Gun Kelly’s US tour wraps at 425k tickets

news|15 Aug 2022

AEG and LN settle Coachella trademark dispute

news|15 Aug 2022

Gunshot causes stampede at US music festival

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter