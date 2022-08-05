Details announced of first Andalusia Music Forum

A new gathering for the international music industry in southern Europe, AMF will be held in Málaga, Spain from 5-7 September

The first speakers have been announced for the debut edition of the Andalusia Music Forum (AMF), a gathering for the international music industry in southern Europe.

Scheduled for 5-7 September at the Albeniz Cinema in Málaga, Spain, AMF will feature panels, workshops and master classes featuring the likes of Raye Cosbert (Metropolis Music), Rob Challice (Wasserman Music), Alexandra Ampofo (Metropolis), Jess Kinn (One Fiinix Live), Nuria Rico (Live Nation), Cindy Castillo (Mad Cool), Sergio Arbelaez (FIMPRO), Chucky Garcia (Rock al Parque) and Diana Dadonova (Ukraine Music Export).

The event’s mission is to create direct networking opportunities, as well as generating a space to unify the annual goals and objectives of the sector.

Mexico will serve as the guest country for the inaugural AMF and will be showcased via presentations, conversations, round tables and special performances.

Other speakers will include Fran Sandoval (Chilemusica), Amie Therrien (MMF Canada), Anna Rodriguez (International Music Managers Forum), Camilo Lara (Instituto Mexicano del Sonido) and Fabrizio Onetto (Seitrack). The full programme will be announced shortly.

AMF is part of the Andalusia Big by Mad Cool project, which also includes the new 30,000-cap Andalusia Big Festival, which will take place near Sacaba Beach from 8–10 September, with headliners Muse and Jamiroquai.

The ministry of tourism is reportedly dedicating €4m of its EU funds to the festival in order to bring tourism to the area outside the normal peak season.

