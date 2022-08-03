Dansk Live announces new chair Rikke Andersen

Andersen is the day-to-day manager at Herning-based live music venue Fermaten and became a member of Dansk Live's board in April 2021

Dansk Live has announced a new chair, following the resignation of longtime board member Lars Månsson Sloth.

A unanimous board has voted Rikke Andersen as the new chair of the Danish live music association.

Andersen is the day-to-day manager at Herning-based live music venue Fermaten and became a member of Dansk Live’s board in April 2021.

She will be supported by deputy board leader Søren Eskildsen, who is the spokesperson for Smukfest.

Commenting on her new position, Andersen says: “Dansk Live is a strong and important organisation in the Danish live industry. In particular, the time with corona shutdowns has shown how important it is that we can work together across festivals and venues, geography and size. Therefore, I am looking forward to continuing the good development of the organisation together with the rest of the board of Dansk Live.”

Eskildsen adds: “I look forward to continuing as deputy board leader in a strong group on the board. Rikke has a fantastic commitment and I am looking forward to her taking up the position as board leader. It has always been a pleasure for me on the board that the representatives of the festivals and venues have such a strong collaboration for the common good of members.”

Anders Mortensen of Copenhagen-based live music venue, VEGA, joins the board after Månsson Sloth’s resignation.

Thomas Larsen, Nibe Festival, joined the board in June, after Sidse Gry Jeppesen resigned from his position at ALICE, and is thus no longer a member of the board.

