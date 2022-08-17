Danielle Buckley swaps London Stadium for Emirates

Buckley will become senior manager, event programming at the 60,000-cap home of Arsenal Football Club from September

London Stadium head of business development Danielle Buckley is heading across the capital to join Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, IQ understands.

The Emirates, which has welcomed concerts by the likes of Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Muse and Green Day, is coming off hosting The Killers in June – its first live music shows since 2013.

Lifelong Arsenal Football Club supporter Buckley will become senior manager, event programming at the 60,000-cap North London venue from September.

Buckley served a five-year stint at Wembley Stadium before making the switch to London Stadium – home of West Ham United FC – in 2017.

The IQ New Bosses alumnus began her music industry career in 2009 at Derek Block Artistes Agency, moving on to the Leighton Pope Organisation and then London 2012, for which she coordinated the headline talent for the Olympic and Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies.

She was subsequently hired by Wembley Stadium, where she worked her way up to partnership development manager – music and new events, and helped bring concerts by acts such as Ed Sheeran to the national stadium.

