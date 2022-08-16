CTS becomes ticketing partner for Rudolf Weber

The partnership strengthens CTS's position as a service partner for large arenas in Germany such as Barclays Arena and Mercedes-Benz Arena

Rudolf Weber Arena (cap. 12,650) in Oberhausen, Germany, has become an official ticketing partner of CTS Eventim.

From today (16 August), it is possible to book tickets for any event at Rudolf Weber Arena directly through the venue’s website with the same level of service and the same scope of use offered by CTS Eventim, according to a release.

This includes an expansion of availability for handling individual questions and issues raised by visitors to the arena.

“Unrestricted availability of tickets directly via our website and a strong service concept for our visitors were key criteria”

Benefits for those purchasing tickets through the arena’s website include a free choice of seats from the entire seating plan.

General manager of Rudolf Weber Arena, Mirco Markfort, says: “The partnership with CTS Eventim is the next step in the development of our arena. Unrestricted availability of tickets directly via our website and a strong service concept for our visitors were key criteria for us in the selection of our future ticketing partner.”

“We are delighted that this new partnership further strengthens our position as a service partner for large arenas in Germany such as Lanxess Arena, Barclays Arena and Mercedes-Benz Arena,” says Karsten Elbrecht, vice president of sales at CTS Eventim.

