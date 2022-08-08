CTS Eventim to sell tickets in German supermarkets

Customers at some of the 2,150 Penny markets across the country will be able to purchase tickets using in-shop service-point machines

CTS Eventim is partnering with a discount supermarket chain in Germany to sell event tickets to grocery shoppers.

In collaboration with payment provider epay, Penny markets will enable shoppers to select and purchase tickets sold by Eventim at in-shop service-point machines.

“Consumers can choose their event, book a seat and print out their voucher directly at the machines,” according to a joint statement from the three companies.

“They can use this voucher to pay for the ticket along with the rest of their purchase at the checkout using your preferred payment method. The cash register is connected directly to the technical infrastructure of epay via the cash register interface. The payment service provider has been using this to activate its prepaid and voucher products at Penny for years.”

The partnership will also enable customers to book and pay for tickets online via the Penny Webshop, the Penny Kartenwelt and the Penny Ticket Shop.

Ice skating show Holiday on Ice will be the first event on sale, with Penny offering exclusive, discounted family tickets.

“Now our customers can conveniently buy their next concert visit from us”

“We are very pleased to have gained additional opportunities to reach our customers with our new partner Penny,” says Karsten Elbrecht, vice president of sales, CTS Eventim.

“With this cooperation, we will be able to open up new target groups for a selected offer. At the same time, the cooperation with Penny will now make it even easier for fans to access unforgettable live experiences.”

Marcus Haus, head of marketing at Penny, adds: “For years we have distinguished ourselves among our customers with additional services that make everyday life easier and shopping more attractive.

“Now our customers can conveniently buy their next concert visit from us. Especially with regard to renowned festivals such as Parookaville, we at Penny have proven to be a reliable and strong partner over the years. In this respect, this commitment now fits perfectly and is logical.”

Germany-headquartered Penny draws around six million customers per month to 2,150 branches across the country. The discounter brand also operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy and Romania.

