Construction worker dies in fall after Psy concert

The man, who was in his 20s, reportedly fell 40ft while dismantling the Summer Swag set following a concert in South Korea

A construction worker has reportedly fallen to his death while dismantling the set for Psy’s Summer Swag concert in South Korea.

The man, who was in his 20s, died after falling 49ft while taking down a lighting tower at the Gangneung Stadium in Gangneung, Gangwon on Sunday afternoon (31 July). Psy had played the venue the night before.

According to Korea Joongang Daily, the victim, from Mongolia, was working under an outsourcing agency hired to construct stage structures.

Psy’s agency P Nation has issued a statement expressing its condolences.

“We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening”

“We express our sincerest condolences to the worker who passed away after a sudden accident,” it says. “We also send our deepest condolences to the surviving family.

“We will do our best to establish measures to prevent another accident like this from happening, with a sense of responsibility.”

Last week, it was revealed that South Korean authorities are investigating claims that Psy’s water-spraying concerts could be contributing to the spread of Covid-19.

With Korea in the midst of a Covid spike, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said it had received reports from people claiming they have contracted coronavirus after attending the popular shows.

The Gangnam Style singer’s Summer Swag tour previously came under fire earlier this summer for allegedly wasting water during a nationwide drought.

