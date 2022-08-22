Coldplay tour tops 4m ticket sales, extends to ’23

The band have added Music Of The Spheres shows in Portugal, Spain, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands

Coldplay have announced UK and European stadium dates for 2023 after their Music Of The Spheres world tour surpassed four million ticket sales.

The band, who completed their six-night sold-out run at Wembley Stadium last night (21 August), have now confirmed the tour will extend into next year with new concerts added in Portugal, Spain, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The global trek, which began in Costa Rica in March, heads to Glasgow’s Hampden Park in Scotland later this week for two shows before switching to Latin America in September.

“It’s such a groundbreaking tour in such a challenging market”

“We had no doubt it was going to be massive, but to be able to pull off what they’ve done is a very unique thing that would be tough to beat,” the band’s agent Josh Javor of X-ray Touring told IQ earlier this summer. “We’ve broken a bunch of records already.

“It’s not very easy to define a specific window of how long this tour will run. There are lots more places they still want to play, so we will continue as long as they want to. It’s such a groundbreaking tour in such a challenging market. A lot of other things in the world are just not selling at the moment, but it’s completely bucked the trend.”

The tour has also been heralded for its groundbreaking sustainability initiatives, including a show powered by 100% renewable energy in almost all locations; the world’s first tourable battery system (made from 40 BMW electric car batteries); power bikes and kinetic dancefloors allowing fans to help power the show; solar panels and wind turbines at every venue; a pledge to cut tour emissions by 50%; incentives to encourage fans to travel by green transport; and one tree planted for every ticket sold.

The group’s previous A Head Full Of Dreams tour was attended by 5.28m people

A report by Bloomberg says Coldplay have been charging an average of US$77.80 per ticket.

The group’s previous A Head Full Of Dreams tour of 2016/17 was attended by 5.38m people across 122 shows for a total gross of $523 million.

The full list of new Music Of The Spheres tour dates is as follows:

Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal (17 May)

Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain (24-25 May)

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK (31 May-1 June)

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (6 June)

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy (21 June)

Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy (25-26 June)

Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland (1 July)

Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark (5-6 July)

Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden (8-9 July)

Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands (15-16 July)

