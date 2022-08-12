Coca-Cola Music Hall enjoys bumper first year

The 4,200-cap venue in San Juan, Puerto Rico has hosted 59 concerts by artists such as Ednita Nazario, Stryper and Louis Tomlinson

Puerto Rico’s Coca-Cola Music Hall has reported a total attendance of more than 165,000 people during its first year of operation.

Since its opening in August 2021, the 4,200-cap venue in San Juan has hosted 59 concerts and 43 private events by artists such as Ednita Nazario, Caramelos de Cianuro, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Stryper, Jesse & Joy and Louis Tomlinson, among others.

“Our work with Coca-Cola Music Hall is an excellent example that the island is ready to foster more significant alliances of private and government companies for the development of all sectors,” says ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension.

The three-level cashless theatre, which is strategically located within Distrito T-Mobile entertainment and retail district, is said to feature the most advanced sound system of any venue its size in the world, as well as the most advanced fixed lighting system in Puerto Rico.

“We’ve managed to keep the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico thriving”

“We have managed to keep the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico thriving,” adds Jorge L Perez, ASM Global regional manager in Puerto Rico. “We showed the world that we are a world-class venue, and I am confident that we will continue to grow in the years to come.”

Upcoming events at the venue include the Coca-Cola Music Fest, which launches tonight, as well as concerts by the likes of Natalia Jimenez, Vicente Garcia, Lilly Goodman, Sebastian Yatra and three nights with Mora.

The latest issue of IQ explores the growth of the Latin American touring market and highlights the rise of Puerto Rico as the source of much of the current Latin explosion.

“Our office in Puerto Rico is killing it – we’ve had 70% of all the shows in the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in 2022,” said Move Concerts boss Phil Rodriguez. “We just sold out two arenas there with Karol G – over 24,000 tickets. We easily could have done two more arena dates there.”

Subscribers can read the full feature here.

