Bruno Mars to launch Sydney’s Allianz Stadium

The singer will perform two concerts at the newly rebuilt 45,000-cap stadium this October, promoted by TEG Dainty

Bruno Mars will launch the newly rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia with two concerts from 14-15 October.

The 45,000-cap AUD$828 million (€564m) venue will replace the original Sydney Football Stadium, which hosted the likes of U2, Robbie Williams and Red Hot Chili Peppers before closing in 2018.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney and who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars,” says Paul Dainty, president and CEO of promoter TEG Dainty. “These opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed.”

Mars last performed in Australia in four years ago as part of his 24K Magic World Tour, which was No.5 in Pollstar‘s 2018 rankings after grossing US$167.6m from 75 concerts. The tour was also the fourth highest-grossing of 2017, generating US$200.1m from 121 performances.

The Allianz Stadium, which boasts 42,500 uncovered seats, will host a free community day headlined by Guy Sebastian and Baker Boy as a warm-up event on 28 August. It also has confirmed shows by Justin Bieber on 30 November and Elton John from 17-18 January 2023.

Germany-headquartered Allianz was announced as the venue’s naming rights partner back in March. The company also has partnerships with venues in Germany, the US, Austria, Italy, Brazil and France.

Through our stadium partnerships, we are committed to bringing communities together to enjoy an array of sport, international concerts and important cultural events,” said Allianz Australia MD Richard Feledy.

