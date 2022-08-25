Australia’s Beyond the Valley reveals new location

The Victoria-based festival has also announced its 2022 lineup, led by Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada and Denzel Curry

Australia’s Beyond the Valley festival has revealed a new site, official dates and full lineup for its comeback edition.

The Victoria-based event was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and last year was reimagined as a two-day event in Melbourne dubbed Beyond The City.

This December, the four-day camping festival will return but at a new location, Barunah Plains in Hesse, some 125km from Melbourne’s central business district.

The scenic site boasts a natural amphitheatre spanning 100,000 square metres with “sweeping trees, rolling hills, a wool shed, mystic bridges and a winding creek”.

All three of the festival’s signature main stages will return, albeit with various upgrades.

In addition, this year’s edition will host its first-ever podcast stage, as well as a secret stage installation called the Schmall Klüb where artists will perform impromptu DJ sets on no fixed schedule.

There will also be a heightened focus on accessibility for the 2022 event. Main stage performances will feature Auslan interpreters and dedicated viewing platforms, while a designated accessible campsite will be positioned closer to the main arena.

Other new features include a Beach Club with swimming pools, a series of interactive art installations, an open mic stage, sessions for yoga, pilates and meditation, and a range of other non-musical programs.

News of the relocation comes as Beyond the Valley announces this year’s lineup, led by Nelly Furtado, Kaytranada and Denzel Curry. Diplo, Bicep, Honey Dijon, Aussies Dom Dolla, HAAi and Flight Facilities are slated to join them.

