Australia’s Secret Sounds plans new rock festival

The Live Nation-owned promoter will bring "both iconic and hot new international artists from around the world" to Harvest Rock this November

Secrets Sounds, the Live Nation-owned promoter behind Australian festivals Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival, has announced a brand new annual rock festival.

Harvest Rock will debut on 19 and 20 November this year at Rymill & King Rodney Parks in Adelaide, South Australia.

Jack White and Kurt Vile will perform at the two-day event for what will be their only Australia shows this year.

They’re joined on the bill by Crowded House, The Black Crowes, Tones & I, Khruangbin, Groove Armada, Courtney Barnett, Sam Fender and Hot Chip.

“The inaugural Harvest Rock will bring both iconic and hot new international artists from around the world to downtown Adelaide, alongside an abundance of incredible talent from our own shores,” says Secret Sounds co-CEO and Harvest Rock producer Jessica Ducrou.

Jack White and Kurt Vile will perform at the two-day event for what will be their only Australia shows this year

“Presenting South Australia’s best in show food and wine offerings including cellar door pop-ups, a mash-up of chefs and musicians on our Feastiville Stage and Little Harvest for the kids, were excited to provide a festival with many different facets. We’re planning a good old-fashioned get-together with great music, food and wine, so come and experience Harvest Rock in all its glory.”

Events South Australia executive director Hitaf Rasheed adds: “The inaugural Harvest Rock in the heart of our city – the country’s only UNESCO City of Music – is going to be something to experience.

“It is fantastic that the festival also highlights our state’s world-class food and beverage, which will attract foodies to sample some of our finest produce in a unique atmosphere. This announcement is another example of events in South Australia returning, bigger and better than ever, with Harvest Rock set to be a staple in festival-goers’ calendars for many years to come.”

The Lumineers, The Avalanches, Genesis Owusu, The Living End, Cat Power, You Am I, Meg Mac, Marlon Williams, Holy Holy, Alex Cameron, Ruby Fields and Alien Stone are also set to perform at Harvest Rock.

Last month, Secret Sounds acquired Kicks Entertainment, a premier Australian event management company that founded Foreshore Festival, Warehouse Festival and flagship festival Spilt Milk.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.