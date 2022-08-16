fbpx

news

ASM Global leads ‘Fill the Truck’ initiative

The venue giant partnered with KFC Yum! Center and Pepsi to help Eastern Kentucky residents recover from recent catastrophic flooding

By James Hanley on 16 Aug 2022


image © ASM Global

ASM Global, Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center and Pepsi partnered to host a “Fill the Truck” supply drive to collect and deliver essential items to help Eastern Kentucky residents recover from recent catastrophic flooding.

Last month’s flooding in the US devastated the region and claimed the lives of 39 residents.

The collection event was part of the 22,000-cap venue’s larger initiative to support the local community through ASM Global Acts – the company’s corporate social responsibility platform – which also made a financial contribution.

“While we cannot imagine the devastating loss that has impacted Eastern Kentucky residents, we knew we had to find a way to provide support,” says ASM Global KFC Yum! Center general manager Eric Granger. “Our ASM Global staff approached me wanting to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief, and we knew we could make a bigger impact with the support of our partners and the local community.

“Pepsi is such a willing and supportive partner and eagerly jumped in to help by providing transportation to deliver items directly to residents in Eastern Kentucky. Seeing our community come together to help our neighbours during this incredibly difficult time has been extremely rewarding for our entire ASM Global team, and we could not be more pleased with the response.”

“It was incredible to see the Louisville community come together to support this meaningful initiative”

Local businesses and residents were encouraged to collect supplies and drop them off at the arena’s outdoor Pepsi Plaza. With support from Louisville-area residents, businesses and government office workers, the ASM Global team filled two large semi-trailer trucks with food and supplies for flood victims.

“It was incredible to see the Louisville community come together to support this meaningful initiative,” adds Louisville Arena Authority chair Leslie Geoghegan, who worked closely with ASM on the scheme.

“As a part of this community, it is our responsibility to find ways to make a different and give back. Like the tornadoes in Western Kentucky several months ago, this natural disaster’s impact has been felt throughout our state; and we wanted to assist the many families in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding.”

 

