AIF chief Paul Reed to step down

Reed served as general manager and then CEO of the independent festivals trade body over the past nine years

Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) chief Paul Reed is stepping down from his role after nine years at the trade body.

Reed has served as general manager and latterly CEO of the organisation, which has seen its membership grow more than 137% (from 40 to 95) under his leadership. AIF now represents just under half of all UK festivals that are 5,000+ capacity.

AIF has won a number of key battles for independent festivals with Reed at the helm, including convincing the Home Office to not undertake a detrimental review of Special Police Services charges for events; achieving a reduction in the PRS rate for festivals following an industry-wide, three-year negotiation; and triggering parliamentary debates on business rates for festival and event sites.

During the Covid-19 pandemic meanwhile, AIF successfully lobbied government for festival inclusion in the Culture Recovery Fund, and supported each member festival application – 70% of which were successful, unlocking over £11m in survival funds for festival promoters.

“I’m proud to be leaving an organisation with a growing membership that has real influence on government and wider industry”

“Leading the AIF for nine years has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to be leaving an organisation with a growing membership that has real influence on government and wider industry,” says Reed. “AIF has achieved some hugely impactful public campaigns and remains very visible and responsive to the needs of its members.

“The organisation rose to the challenge of representing and supporting members throughout the devastating impacts of Covid. With the first full festival season since the pandemic drawing to a close, it feels like the right time for me to seek new challenges, and an opportune time for AIF to appoint new leadership.”

Reed also took AIF from being a division of the Association of Independent Music (AIM) to becoming an autonomous limited company in 2018, and programmed six editions of AIF’s flagship Festival Congress.

The organisation is now seeking a successor, with application information available on the AIF website.

“I hope to share details of my next steps in the music industry soon but, in the meantime, I would like to thank all the AIF members who have supported us, as well as board members, past and present and the partners and the staff I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside,” adds Reed.

“Despite the challenges independent festivals continue to face, doing this job has been an enormous privilege and hugely enjoyable. The contribution that AIF members make to the UK on an economic and cultural level is undeniable, not to mention the immeasurable impact festivals have on well-being and mental health. The sector will remain close to my heart, and I look forward to seeing AIF and its membership continue to thrive.”

“Paul has done an incredible job for the AIF, raising the profile of independent festivals, and ensuring their voices were heard alongside the global corporations”

AIF board members have paid tribute to Reed’s contribution.

“These are going to be big boots to fill,” says Zac Fox, AIF board member and COO of Kilimanjaro Live. “Paul has done an incredible job for the AIF, raising the profile of independent festivals, and ensuring their voices were heard alongside the global corporations. His work during the pandemic was exemplary and its arguable that the survival of a number of festivals could be attributed entirely to what he achieved on their behalf. He’ll be very much missed by our entire industry, and I envy those who he’ll be fighting for next.”

AIF vice-chair and We Are The Fair CEO Nick Morgan adds: “Paul has been instrumental in the success of AIF over the last nine years, lobbying various Government departments to ensure we as an industry are never forgotten. Paul was one of the key industry figureheads during the pandemic fighting on behalf of the independent festival sector, ensuring the DCMS better understood our sector during one of the most turbulent periods in our industry’s history.”

