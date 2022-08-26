AGF names Jamal Chalabi head of A Greener Tour

The touring and production veteran will join the sustainability nonprofit to help more tours meet and exceed their sustainability ambitions

A Greener Festival (AGF) has appointed touring and production veteran Jamal Chalabi as head of A Greener Tour.

Chalabi will join the UK-based sustainability nonprofit to help more tours meet and exceed their sustainability ambitions.

As tour and production manager at UK-based company Backlash Productions, Chalabi has worked with artists such as DJ Shadow, Pendulum, Bring Me The Horizon, Massive Attack, and James Bay, gaining three decades of experience in the sector.

He is also a sustainability facilitator for the UK’s Tour Production Group (TPG) and a trustee of live event industry charity Ecolibrium.

Chalabi has worked with artists such as DJ Shadow, Pendulum, Bring Me The Horizon, Massive Attack, and James Bay

Chalabi previously collaborated with AGF on a six-date UK arena run by Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH), helping the band to reduce their tour emissions by 38%.

AGF joined the tour to provide advice and consultancy, to implement and report on proposed mitigation actions, and to produce the Greener Tour Report and CO2 Analysis.

The resulting report is intended as a resource for other touring productions to use as another step on the road towards A Greener Tour.

Chalabi has also helped Massive Attack tackle tour emissions while building a model for low-carbon future tours and supported James Bay to travel the 2,000 miles of his UK tour by EV.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.