AEG sues Young Thug for $6m over contract dispute

AEG claims the rapper kept booking shows on the side despite signing a deal giving the company exclusive rights to his concerts

AEG Presents is suing Young Thug for the return of a US$5 million advance, plus damages, after accusing the rapper of breach of contract.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the promoter signed an agreement with Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams, in 2017, giving AEG exclusive rights to his concerts.

However, AEG says that Williams went on to breach the contract almost immediately and kept booking shows on the side and pocketing performance fees.

“Despite having granted AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the terms of the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams immediately failed and refused to honour their respective obligations under the 2017 Artist Agreement by, among other things, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without AEG’s involvement, and retaining all proceeds generated therefrom,” says AEG’s lawyer, Kathleen Jorrie.

AEG is seeking at least $6m in damages

The firm also claims Williams put up some of his intellectual property rights as collateral in the deal, and is seeking at least $6m in damages, plus the rights to Williams’ Young Stoner Life (YSL) brand and the name Young Thug, along with legal fees.

Williams has denied the claims and the case was originally set for trial in October 2022 after settlement talks failed. However, it has now been pushed back to October 2023 after Williams was charged in a separate RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) case.

