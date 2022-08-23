fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AEG plans nine-figure revamp for Crypto arena

Renovations launched earlier this summer and are scheduled for completion in autumn 2024, with the arena remaining open throughout

By IQ on 23 Aug 2022

AEG-owned Crypto.com Arena, LA

AEG-owned Crypto.com Arena, LA


AEG has announced plans for a major revamp of its Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, US.

The nine-figure upgrade will reimagine nearly all aspects of the venue, entry and LA Live’s Xbox Plaza, according to a release.

The revamp involves a series of innovative new suite designs, event-level premium spaces and major changes to the exterior of the building.

The latter includes a redesign of Xbox Plaza, creating a seamless cityscape between the Crypto.com Arena and LA Live (the sports and entertainment district that surrounds the arena).

Renovations launched earlier this summer and are scheduled for completion in autumn 2024, with the arena remaining open throughout.

“Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art”

“Crypto.com Arena is part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and we are incredibly proud of the role it continues to play in creating some of the most memorable moments in sports and entertainment,” says Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG.

“Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art, while consistently creating a world-class event and fan experience. The investment in these renovations demonstrates the ongoing commitment of AEG, the Lakers and the Kings to deliver the best experiences for all of our fans, partners, artists and teams.”

The renovations are funded in part by a $700 million naming rights deal announced with Crypto.com late last year.

“We’re just at the beginning of our long-term partnership and we’re excited to support AEG’s investment in this renovation, demonstrating our joint commitment to ensure Crypto.com Arena maintains its status as a global icon,” says Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

PCL Construction will serve as general contractor for the project, reprising its role as general contractor for the arena when it was first built in 1999.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Green light for new Cardiff arena plans

    Live Nation and Oak View Group's new 17,000-cap venue is set to break ground later this year, with a view to opening in 2025

  • Plans submitted for new Cardiff arena

    A hybrid planning application has been submitted for the proposed new 17,000-capacity arena in Cardiff. Operated by Live Nation and Oak View Group (OVG), the venue will form part of a wider multi-million-pound regeneration of Butetown, Cardiff. Determination of the planning decision is expected in spring 2022, with the arena…

  • Natalie Caplan, Arena Network
    Two new appointments for Arena Network

    Natalie Caplan has been promoted to VP of entertainment, replaced as entertainment director by ex-LN project manager Denise Gonzales, at the 32-strong arena association

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|18 Aug 2022

MMF CEO warns touring costs will price out artists

feature|19 Aug 2022

The LGBTIQ+ List 2022: Paul Bonham, MMF

news|19 Aug 2022

France’s Rock en Seine embarks on new era

|22 Aug 2022

How to announce your music festival for 2023

news|22 Aug 2022

Coldplay tour tops 4m ticket sales, extends to ’23

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter