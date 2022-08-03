fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AEG Presents appoints Reeves Price as VP festivals

Price is a founding partner of Winter Circle Productions and co-founded BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans

By James Hanley on 03 Aug 2022

Reeves Price


AEG Presents has appointed music and arts industry veteran Reeves Price as VP festivals.

Price will bring his experience to the company’s portfolio of festivals, including oversight of budgeting, operations, marketing, and safety operations.

A founding partner of Winter Circle Productions, an independent promotion and production house in New Orleans, Price is also co-founder of BUKU Music + Art Project, a boutique event held at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

“His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio”

When AEG acquired Winter Circle Productions in 2015, Price was appointed VP of operations for both Winter Circle Productions and AEG Presents’ Gulf Coast Region, positions he will continue to serve in alongside his new role. Price will also act as producer for Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shore, Alabama.

“I’m thrilled that Reeves is expanding his role with the AEG Presents festivals team,” says Melissa Ormond, COO of Goldenvoice and festivals for AEG Presents. “His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio.”

“I’m excited to bring my knowledge and passion for festivals to AEG Presents’ incredible portfolio,” adds Price, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Melissa on BUKU and Hangout and am looking forward to working closely with her and the company into the future.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|01 Aug 2022

Toby Leighton-Pope named MD of TEG Europe

news|29 Jul 2022

All Things Live promotes Norway’s biggest-ever gig

news|02 Aug 2022

Giddings on Lady Gaga’s seminal stadium run

news|29 Jul 2022

Video screen falls on dancers at Hong Kong concert

news|29 Jul 2022

Afropunk founder cancels new US festival LetsGetFr.ee

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter