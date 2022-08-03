AEG Presents appoints Reeves Price as VP festivals

Price is a founding partner of Winter Circle Productions and co-founded BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans

AEG Presents has appointed music and arts industry veteran Reeves Price as VP festivals.

Price will bring his experience to the company’s portfolio of festivals, including oversight of budgeting, operations, marketing, and safety operations.

A founding partner of Winter Circle Productions, an independent promotion and production house in New Orleans, Price is also co-founder of BUKU Music + Art Project, a boutique event held at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.

“His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio”

When AEG acquired Winter Circle Productions in 2015, Price was appointed VP of operations for both Winter Circle Productions and AEG Presents’ Gulf Coast Region, positions he will continue to serve in alongside his new role. Price will also act as producer for Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shore, Alabama.

“I’m thrilled that Reeves is expanding his role with the AEG Presents festivals team,” says Melissa Ormond, COO of Goldenvoice and festivals for AEG Presents. “His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio.”

“I’m excited to bring my knowledge and passion for festivals to AEG Presents’ incredible portfolio,” adds Price, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Melissa on BUKU and Hangout and am looking forward to working closely with her and the company into the future.”

